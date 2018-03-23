Kuskokwim River village man charged with attempted murder
By KFQD News
|
Mar 23, 2018 @ 3:38 PM

CHUATHBALUK, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 58-year-old man from a Kuskokwim River village has been charged with attempted murder after beating another man with a crowbar.

Carl Nesbit of Chuathbaluk is also charged with felony assault.

A retired health aide called Alaska State Troopers in Aniak on Wednesday to report she was providing treatment to 54-year-old Bryan Soosuk, who had suffered serious injuries.

Investigators determined Carl used a crowbar to strike Soosuk several times.

Carl is jailed at Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

The post Kuskokwim River village man charged with attempted murder appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Winter Arctic sea ice again grew far less than normal Alaska February employment down 2,300 jobs from 2017 Damaged highway overpass was hit by prefabricated structure Juneau business owner promises to catch up on pet cremations Lawmakers concerned about receipt authority for gas pipeline Conservationists see positives for Tongass in spending bill
Comments