Land-in-trust applications by Alaska tribes under review

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Trump Administration is re-examining whether Alaska tribes can create sovereign areas.

KTOO-FM reports before President Donald Trump was inaugurated, tribes in Alaska had made progress in the decades-long debate.

In 2014, the Bureau of Indian Affairs began accepting lands-into-trust applications from Alaska tribes.

Last year, the Craig Tribal Association on Prince of Wales Island became the first Alaska tribe to have an application successfully go through.

After Trump entered office, new appointees took over the department.

Last month, the tribes were told that the rule allowing their applications to go through was being withdrawn pending further review.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs told Alaska tribes in a July 2 letter that it will hold consultations with them and take public comments on the issue.

