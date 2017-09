As we (Devan & Matt) mentioned on the Mix Morning Show: The latest must-have fashion item is a new Calvin Klein sweater that’s missing a key component: The torso!

Yes, the sweater is JUST SLEEVES. Check it out.

And how much do they want for, basically, a pair of sleeves? A mere $2,165. But the one website that’s selling it says it’s currently SOLD OUT!

So no, it’s not just you; fashion IS getting stupider.