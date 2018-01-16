Lawmaker offers bill forcing companies to use net neutrality

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker proposed regulations for internet service providers in the state, requiring them to practice net neutrality, despite the recent repeal of such regulations at the federal level.

KTUU-TV reports Democratic State Rep. Scott Kawasaki says the bill is necessary to help businesses in Alaska compete in a fair environment.

Kawasaki says eliminating net neutrality will “make it more difficult for small businesses to compete against large established businesses who can afford to pay for higher speeds and increased access to information.”

Without net neutrality, Kawasaki says internet providers will be able to speed up, slow down, or even block websites, requiring users to pay a premium to access their favorite sites.

Kawasaki says he intends to formally introduce the bill on Tuesday.

