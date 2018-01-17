Lawmaker skips training amid dispute over harassment probe

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska state lawmaker has skipped required training to prevent sexual and other harassment, after her calls for a third-party review of how allegations of inappropriate behavior by a former lawmaker were handled went unheeded.

Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson says she’ll await any potential consequences.

House and Senate leaders told lawmakers and staff they would be required to attend. Those who do not could face an ethics complaint.

There also has been a threat, at least on the House side, that lawmakers who do not comply could lose staff.

On Wednesday, legislators filed into a gymnasium for training, amid a renewed focus on sexual harassment and misconduct nationally.

Democratic state Rep. Dean Westlake resigned his seat last month after being accused by female aides of unwanted touching and inappropriate comments.

