Lawmakers concerned about receipt authority for gas pipeline
By KFQD News
Mar 23, 2018 @ 12:35 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker’s administration is not asking for more state funding to advance a $43 billion Alaska gas pipeline, but some legislators are concerned allowing the developers to accept outside money could sign away much of their remaining control over the project.

The governor’s 2019 fiscal year budget proposal includes language giving the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. the authority to accept third-party funds from potential Alaska liquefied natural gas investors.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday that Republican Sen. Cathy Giessel of Anchorage says legislators generally like to guard their appropriation authority, which is one of the most fundamental powers they are granted by the state constitution.

Giessel says the Senate Majority still has a lot of questions about what the state-owned corporation would do with the third-party funds.

Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com

