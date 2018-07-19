Man dies in motorcycle crash on northeast Anchorage street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man on a motorcycle died after a crash on a northeast Anchorage street.

Anchorage police shortly before 10 p.m. received a report of a collision on Boundary Avenue near Turpin Street.

They found a motorcycle driver dead on the street.

Police say the man was eastbound on Boundary when he apparently lost control, crossed the centerline and crashed into a convertible driving west.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

His name was not immediately released.

