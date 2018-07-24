Man from northwest Alaska village drowns while swimming

SELAWIK, Alaska (AP) – A 45-year-old northwest Alaska man died while swimming.

Alaska State Troopers say Chester Skin of Selawik swam Monday night in the Selawik River in the middle of the village.

He disappeared below the surface at about 7:30 p.m. and did not reappear.

Boaters and other swimmers searched for Skin.

They found his body in the river shortly after 10 p.m. The body was recovered and taken to the village clinic and then released to Skin’s family.

Selawik is a village of 860 people at the mouth of the Selawik River where it empties into Selawik Lake. The village is 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Kotzebue and 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage.

