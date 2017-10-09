Man killed in Ketchikan lay dead for hours near street

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man lay dead near the streets of Ketchikan for more than 12 hours before police were called to check on the man.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2z7dPU6 ) that police were alerted to body of 55-year-old Richard Branda late Friday morning after he had been killed Thursday evening. Police have arrested a man in connection to the death.

Ketchikan Police Department Chief Joe White says the caller reported that Brenda as possibly asleep or passed out. The body was located near a sidewalk between shipping containers and a building.

Authorities have not identified a cause of death but they say some sort of physical altercation occurred between Branda and the man arrested.

Police say the suspect called authorities and turned himself in.

