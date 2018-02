Man shot at Delta Junction after reported break-in, assault

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers are investigating a shooting that left a Delta Junction man injured.

Troopers on Wednesday afternoon took a call from 59-year-old Cindy Funderburk reporting that a man had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, 64-year-old Travis Funderburk.

When troopers arrived, they found 52-year-old James Mead with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Emergency responders transported Mead to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

No one has been charged in the case.

