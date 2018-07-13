Man suffers fatal cardiac arrest on national park hike

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man died while hiking in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

The National Park Service in a press release says 53-year old Scott Griffith suffered fatal cardiac arrest Tuesday as he returned with family members from a hike on Root Glacier.

National Park Service staff, personnel from a guide service and other hikers administered CPR but Griffith for nearly an hour. He could not be revived.

The Root Glacier Trail extends north from Kennecott to Root Glacier.

