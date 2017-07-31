Many Alaska fishermen failed to reach salmon harvest goals

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska fish surveys show many fishermen did not catch the amount of salmon they were hoping for this season.

KYUK.org (http://bit.ly/2w9g1rL ) reported Friday the Orutsararmiut Native Council surveyed about 80 fish camps from early June through last week about their experience fishing on the Kuskokwim River this season, and about a third of the camps did not harvest the number of kings they wanted.

Fish Biologist Janessa Esquible says the camps pointed to the river’s tight restrictions designed to protect king, or Chinook, salmon that returned in low numbers.

There is still one salmon species that is only starting to come up the river: Silvers. Because of the lower than desired harvests, a couple families surveyed are planning to target these silvers and dry them into strips.

