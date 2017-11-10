Melania Trump scheduled to visit military families in Alaska

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) – First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit with military families a Friday in Alaska as she returns from Asia.

She will get a chance to see military programs for youth at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, including a program where children read to pets to enhance their reading skills.

The first lady accompanied President Donald Trump on a visit to South Korea and China.

Her visit to the base in Anchorage will come during a refueling stop on her way back to Washington, D.C. The president continues his travels in Asia.

