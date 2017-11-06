Merger approved for Juneau high school football teams

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears and the Thunder Mountain Falcons will merge into one high school football team next fall after the Juneau School District’s request for the action was approved.

KTOO-FM reports the Alaska School Activities Association board approved the request in a 4-1 vote on Thursday. The action will also combine the schools’ cheer squads.

District Director of Student Services Bridget Weiss says the merger was requested because of safety and participation concerns. As the number of players has declined in recent years, coaches had to put in younger and less experienced players against teams with older and bigger players.

Both teams were also operating at a deficit at the beginning of this year’s season.

Weiss says the joint team will likely bump the district up a division.

