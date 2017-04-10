KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Prosecutors say the phone messages of an Alaska man suspected of kill another man in 2015 suggest he was drinking heavily before the incident.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports (http://bit.ly/2ojuvmg ) prosecutors presented the messages found on Steven Ridenour’s phone to a jury on Thursday. Investigator Dennis Dupras says the messages that Ridenour sent three days before the death of 56-year-old Steven McCaulley were mostly about drinking alcohol followed by others on his anger toward McCaulley.

Ridenour was charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of McCaulley. Investigators found McCaulley’s body Nov. 2015 outside a bunkhouse on Shuyak Island.

Alaska State Troopers said they still don’t know for certain when McCaulley was killed.

The post Messages by man suspected of murder suggest heavy drinking appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.