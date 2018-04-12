Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classified

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The government will no longer post a public calendar of upcoming missile tests under a new Missile Defense Agency policy.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the agency cited the need to “safeguard critical defense information” as the reason for making the testing schedule classified. The schedule will be made be available to Congress.

Agency Director Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves said that pilots and boat captains will also receive a safety heads up about a week before any launches. He said test results will be made available after launches.

