Mistake invalidates ban on distilleries serving cocktails
By KFQD News
|
Apr 5, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Members of the Alaska Alcohol Beverage Control Board have been told that their January vote forbidding distilleries from serving alcoholic mixed drinks is invalid.

The Juneau Empire reported Tuesday that the vote has been deemed invalid due to a mistake made by a board member. That means the state’s distilleries can continue serving cocktails through at least the first half of this summer.

The Alaska Department of Law said public notice of the vote was improperly posted beforehand. Assistant Attorney General Harriet Milks said notice was given in the Anchorage Press, which doesn’t qualify under the Administrative Procedures Act.

The board will not be able to re-vote until June at the earliest, and any decision barring mixed drinks may not be enforced until July or later.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The post Mistake invalidates ban on distilleries serving cocktails appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Kodiak spaceport complex strives to increase launch capacity Searchers recover body of man missing out of Whittier Seldovia police chief, motorcycle driver injured in crash Palmer man surrenders after standoff with state troopers Alaska Legislature to meet on confirmations next week Court lets independents run in Alaska Democratic primaries
Comments