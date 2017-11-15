Mix 103.1 American Music Awards Updates

Join Mix 103.1 for music from Mix Artists & AMA results, stories, photos, video and interviews. Mix 103.1 Facebook Page will have links and keep listening for the latest songs from the American Music Awards that are going on this Sunday on ABC November 19, 2017.

Vote now for Artist of the year Nominees then tune in to ABC on Sunday November 19th locally. Vote Now HERE for your favorite Mix artists and songs.

Announced Performers Link : -I wonder what or who they are trying to keep secret? Any Ideas? Click here for a Multi Choice Quiz.

2016 Winners

Vote Now HERE for Artist of the Year

Vote Now HERE for Collaboration of the Year

Vote Now HERE for New Artist of the Year