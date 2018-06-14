Mix 103.1 Song of the Day 2018
By B.A.
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 2:51 PM

Listen between 3-5pm for the Mix 103.1 Song of the Day. Check back to the website each weekday at 3pm to find out the song of the day then listen for DjBrian Allen to play the song sometime before 5pm and call in to win A Dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse in South Anchorage

Thursday June 14th 2018

James Arthur -Say You Won’t Let Go

Wednesday June 13th 2018

Demi Lovato -Sorry, Not Sorry

Tuesday June 12th 2018

Snow Patrol – Don’t Give In (Official Video)

Monday June 11th 2018

Halsey – Alone

Monday June 4th 2018

Tuesday June 5th 2018

Wednesday June 6th 2018  – Family Four Pack of Tickets the rest of the week for the Song of the Day..

Charlie Puth – Done for Me (Feat. Kehlani) (Official Video)

 

Thursday June 7th 2018

X Ambassadors – Ahead of Myself

Friday June 8th 2018

Zedd – (Feat.) Marin Morris & Grey

