Mix 103.1 Song of the Day 2018

Listen between 3-5pm for the Mix 103.1 Song of the Day. Check back to the website each weekday at 3pm to find out the song of the day then listen for DjBrian Allen to play the song sometime before 5pm and call in to win A Dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse in South Anchorage



Thursday June 14th 2018

Wednesday June 13th 2018

Tuesday June 12th 2018

Monday June 11th 2018

Monday June 4th 2018

Tuesday June 5th 2018

Wednesday June 6th 2018 – Family Four Pack of Tickets the rest of the week for the Song of the Day..

Thursday June 7th 2018

Friday June 8th 2018