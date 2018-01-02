Mix Cares Community Events – Alpha Media USA – Columbia

On-Air . Online . On-Site Contact: Nikki Wilder | Corporate Marketing Coordinator | nikki.wilder@alphamediausa.com

Alpha Media, Columbia Supports Harvest Hope Food Bank

JANUARY 2, 2018 – Alpha Media, Columbia, SC., staff volunteered at the Harvest Hope Warehouse to help provide over 1,700 meals to less fortunate families in the region. In addition, the Alpha Media, Columbia stations hosted a food drive which collected 753 meals of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products.

Alpha Media, Columbia Operations Manager, Chris Connors commented on the announcement, “It feels amazing to give back to the community. They support us and we take pride in serving them.”

KMXS Anchorage, AK Mix 103.1 would like to recognize and thank everyone at Alpha Media USA in Columbia for their community service and for being on-site to lend a hand where it’s needed. Thank You All

