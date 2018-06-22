Mix of Events Summer 2018

The Downtown Summer Solstice Festival will take place on Saturday, June 23rd from 12pm to 6:00pm. It’s guaranteed fun for all ages! It’s FREE to attend and is a great opportunity to have some fun in the sun with family and friends.
Look at all of the ACTIVITIES going on!!
ACTIVITIES BY BLOCK:
G STREET (between 3rd & 4th Avenue)
Chalk Art Showcase
Petting Zoo
G STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)
Darwin’s Theory beer garden
Alaskan Songwriter’s Association music stage
12-1 pm Todd Grebe
1-2 pm Whitney Youngman
2-3 pm Laura Oden
4-5 pm Steven Bacon
5-6 pm Sara Anderholm
F STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)
Maker’s market
Crab Shack
Pork Chops & Cheese Curds
Visit Anchorage critters
49th State Supply Co.
Catherine Stewart Jewelry
Little Fish Workshop
Becky’s Kettle Korn
Shell Bell’s Cookies
E STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)
Hard Rock Cafe beer garden
Grill
Fat Ptarmigan
Music stage
2-3 pm Megan Kiloran
3-4 pm Charles King
4:30-6 pm Rebel Blues Band
6:30-8 pm Thomas Claxton
8:30-10 pm B-49s Band
Corn hole
D STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)
Faith Community CHurch
Faith Community Church Bouncy House
Full Circle
Kettle Korn Express
Renewal by Anderson
BTY Dental
Claim Jumper AK
AK Scales & Tales
TOWN SQUARE PARK (E Street between 5th & 6th Avenue)
Bubble tower
Face paint & crazy hair
Bouncy house
Rock climbing wall
Dance off – 12:30 pm
Dance Underground Performance – 1-1:30 pm
Dance Workshop – 1:30-1:45 pm
Chalk art class with Brandy Snowden – 4 pm
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament – 12 pm
Photo booth
Anchorage Downtown Partnership / Information
Friends of Pets
First Aid Station
Bathrooms
E STREET (between 5th & 6th Avenue)
Food trucks
Pangea Beer Garden
The Back Porch BBQ
Waffles & What Not
Slice of Heaven
Holly’s Dogs
Crepes de Paris
Pangea
Bake My Day
Dossman’s Cajun Kitchen
House of Harley
LuLaRoe
F STREET (between 6th & 7th Avenue)
Humpy’s beer garden
Salmon bake
Music stage
4:30-8 pm Bridgette Berry
8:30-10 pm Eternal Cowboys
Hero Games – 12-4 pm