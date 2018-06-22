Mix of Events Summer 2018

SATURDAY’S Solstice Downtown Festivities!!

The Downtown Summer Solstice Festival will take place on Saturday, June 23rd from 12pm to 6:00pm. It’s guaranteed fun for all ages! It’s FREE to attend and is a great opportunity to have some fun in the sun with family and friends.

Look at all of the ACTIVITIES going on!!



ACTIVITIES BY BLOCK:

G STREET (between 3rd & 4th Avenue)

Chalk Art Showcase

Petting Zoo

G STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)

Darwin’s Theory beer garden

Alaskan Songwriter’s Association music stage

12-1 pm Todd Grebe

1-2 pm Whitney Youngman

2-3 pm Laura Oden

4-5 pm Steven Bacon

5-6 pm Sara Anderholm

F STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)

Maker’s market

Crab Shack

Pork Chops & Cheese Curds

Visit Anchorage critters

49th State Supply Co.

Catherine Stewart Jewelry

Little Fish Workshop

Becky’s Kettle Korn

Shell Bell’s Cookies

E STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)

Hard Rock Cafe beer garden

Grill

Fat Ptarmigan

Music stage

2-3 pm Megan Kiloran

3-4 pm Charles King

4:30-6 pm Rebel Blues Band

6:30-8 pm Thomas Claxton

8:30-10 pm B-49s Band

Corn hole

D STREET (between 4th & 5th Avenue)

Faith Community CHurch

Faith Community Church Bouncy House

Full Circle

Kettle Korn Express

Renewal by Anderson

BTY Dental

Claim Jumper AK

AK Scales & Tales

TOWN SQUARE PARK (E Street between 5th & 6th Avenue)

Bubble tower

Face paint & crazy hair

Bouncy house

Rock climbing wall

Dance off – 12:30 pm

Dance Underground Performance – 1-1:30 pm

Dance Workshop – 1:30-1:45 pm

Chalk art class with Brandy Snowden – 4 pm

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament – 12 pm

Photo booth

Anchorage Downtown Partnership / Information

Friends of Pets

First Aid Station

Bathrooms

E STREET (between 5th & 6th Avenue)

Food trucks

Pangea Beer Garden

The Back Porch BBQ

Waffles & What Not

Slice of Heaven

Holly’s Dogs

Crepes de Paris

Pangea

Bake My Day

Dossman’s Cajun Kitchen

House of Harley

LuLaRoe

F STREET (between 6th & 7th Avenue)

Humpy’s beer garden

Salmon bake

Music stage

4:30-8 pm Bridgette Berry

8:30-10 pm Eternal Cowboys

Hero Games – 12-4 pm