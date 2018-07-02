Moose crashes Anchorage couple’s wedding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage couple was about to seal their wedding vows with a kiss when the ceremony was interrupted by a moose.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the wedding ceremony for high school sweethearts Shandalyn and Alan Cuellar was wrapping up on the lawn of the Bayshore Clubhouse in south Anchorage when the unexpected visitor emerged from the woods Saturday night.

The 22-year-old bride says the moose was headed straight for them. Wedding guests gasp, and the pastor stopped speaking.

The moose eventually passed by, moving out of range. The ceremony continued, but the animal stayed in the background, ending up in several of couple’s wedding photos.

The moose continued linger around the lake for the duration of the reception.

