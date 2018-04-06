ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – State officials say a man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return.

KTVA-TV reports that the moose injured the man Thursday morning. State Department of Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh said the man escaped major injuries in the encounter. Marsh said the cow and a calf were on a trail, and the “guy was trying to go through them” when he kicked the mother.

Alaska Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said the two moose involved left the area after the moose stomped on the man’s foot.

Peters advised others “not to go around kicking moose.”

Marsh emphasized the vastly superior leg strength of a moose, saying a kicking contest with an ungulate is questionable.

—

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

The post Moose stomps on Alaska man’s foot after he kicked her appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.