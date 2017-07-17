More than 1 ounce of meth seized by Ketchikan police
By KFQD News
Jul 17, 2017 @ 10:37 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A nearly month-long investigation by the Ketchikan Police Department has resulted in the seizure of more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2u0Zg29 ) the department began investigating June 20 after a suspicious package was mailed to a residence.

A search warrant was issued and authorities say they found just more than an ounce of methamphetamine inside the package. The package was sent to 41-year-old Angelina Maria Martinez. She has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Furey was later charged with the same count in connection to the package.

The street value of the package was estimated at $14,000.

Martinez and Furey are scheduled for an early October jury trial.

