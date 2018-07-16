Murkowski ‘stunned’ that Trump didn’t confront Putin

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s senior U.S. senator says she is “stunned” that President Trump did not confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over election interference.

In a statement, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Trump “ultimately validated Putin at the expense of American intelligence by giving credence to Putin’s claim to have not interfered in our elections.”

Trump met with Putin on Monday. Trump openly questioned the finding of his intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to his benefit and seemed to accept Putin’s insistence that Moscow’s hands were clean.

Murkowski called it a “sad diminishment of our great nation.”

Alaska’s other U.S. senator, Dan Sullivan, says he disagrees with Trump’s remarks. He says measures must be taken to prevent future meddling and to hold Russia accountable.

