Museum works with tribe to burry Altuiiq ancestors’ remains
By KFQD News
|
Mar 28, 2018 @ 1:38 PM

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – After more than a year of storage at the Alutiiq Museum, the repatriated remains of at least 109 Alutiiq ancestors might finally be laid to rest this spring.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday that the museum’s executive director, April Laktonen, said staff is working with the Sun’aq Tribe to arrange for the remains to be buried in the city cemetery sometime within the next few months.

The remains were originally going to be buried at in the Alutiiq Ancestors’ Memorial Park – for which the Alutiiq Heritage Foundation is currently fundraising – but zoning laws prohibit burial.

The remains were originally buried in a Russian Orthodox church graveyard near the site of a former Alutiiq village on Chirikof Island, located about 80 miles southwest of Kodiak Island.

