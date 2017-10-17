Navy meets with Kodiak community to address training woes

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Navy is working with Kodiak-area officials and residents to come up with a better time to conduct training exercises.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that Navy officials were in Kodiak last week for a meeting on the exercises, which historically have been conducted in May.

Rear Adm. John Korka of the U.S. Pacific Fleet says it’s clear to him that May training will not work going forward.

People who live in the area have expressed concerns over the training’s impact to fisheries and marine life.

Assembly member Rebecca Skinner is pleased that the Navy is working to come up with a solution. Skinner asked the Navy to take seasonality of groundfish fisheries and salmon fisheries into account when planning future training exercises.

