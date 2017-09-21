Netflix & Chill – Spooky Streaming for October

Fall is definitely here, Halloween is just around the corner and Netflix is definitely getting into the holiday spirit. Here’s a list of the most anticipated – or classic – spooky, scary, and thrilling titles coming to the streaming giant in October:
The Reaping – October 1
Ghost Patrol – October 1
Eyes Wide Shut – October 1
Cult of Chucky – October 3
Donnie Darko – October 11
Stranger Things Season 2 – October 27
Personally, I’m waiting eagerly for Stranger Things and Donnie Darko.
