Netflix & Chill – Spooky Streaming for October
By Colleen Bailey
|
Sep 21, 2017 @ 7:01 AM
Millie Bobby Brown, as “Eleven” in Season 1 of Stranger Things, a Netflix original.

Fall is definitely here, Halloween is just around the corner and Netflix is definitely getting into the holiday spirit. Here’s a list of the most anticipated – or classic – spooky, scary, and thrilling titles coming to the streaming giant in October:

The Reaping – October 1
Ghost Patrol – October 1
Eyes Wide Shut – October 1
Cult of Chucky – October 3
Donnie Darko – October 11
Stranger Things Season 2 – October 27

Personally, I’m waiting eagerly for Stranger Things and Donnie Darko.

Get the full list HERE at EOnline.

Related Content

Stargate ft. P!nk & Sia
3 Tips To Help Reach Your Goals
Mix Trivia Night @ McGinley’s Pub
Major sponsor pulls support from Alaska’s Iditarod...
Colleen Bailey
Climber dies of unknown illness descending Alaska ...
Comments