Netflix & Mix

Jul 18, 2018 @ 1:51 PM

Netflix Releases July 2018

July 2018… The NetflixChill Shows to Watch..

  • Blue Bloods: Season 8

  • Deceived

  • Finding Neverland

  • Get Smart

  • Happy Gilmore

  • Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

  • Interview with the Vampire

  • Journey to the Center of the Earth

  • Jurassic Park

  • Jurassic Park III

  • Madam Secretary: Season 4

  • Menace II Society

  • NCIS: Season 15

  • Pandorum

  • Penelope

  • Queens of Comedy: Season 2

  • Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

  • Scooby-Doo

  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

  • Spanglish

  • Stealth

  • Swordfish

  • The Boondock Saints

  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park

  • The Princess Diaries

  • The Voices

  • Traitor

  • Troy

  • Van Helsing

  • We Own the Night

  • We the Marines

  • What We Started

July 2

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback

  • Good Witch: Season 4

  • Romina

  • The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

  • The Comedy Lineup*

July 5

  • Blue Valentine

July 6

  • Anne with an E: Season 2*

  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*

  • First Team: Juventus: Part B*

  • Free Rein: Season 2*

  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*

  • Sacred Games*

  • Samantha!*

  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*

  • The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*

  • The Skin of The Wolf*

  • White Fang*

July 7

  • Scream 4

July 9

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

  • Drug Lords: Season 2*

July 12

  • Gone Baby Gone

July 13

  • How It Ends*

  • Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

  • Sugar Rush*

  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*

July 15

  • Going for Gold

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*

July 20

  • Amazing Interiors*

  • Dark Tourist*

  • Deep Undercover: Collection 3

  • Duck Duck Goose*

  • Father of the Year*

  • Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*

  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*

  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*

  • Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*

  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*

July 22

  • An Education

  • Disney’s Bolt

July 24

  • The Warning*

  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*

July 27

  • Cupcake & Dino – General Services*

  • Extinction*

  • Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*

  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*

  • The Bleeding Edge*

  • The Worst Witch: Season 2*

  • Welcome to the Family*

July 28

  • Shameless: Season 8

  • The Company Men

July 29

  • Her

  • Sofia the First: Season 4

