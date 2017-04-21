New airline route to connect Alaska, British Columbia

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Flights between Ketchikan and Prince Rupert, British Columbia will soon be available for the first time since the 1990s.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2pYKPIW ) Thursday that the flights will begin May 1. Misty Fjords Air & Outfitting Inc. will fly three scheduled round-trip flights per week.

Flights will leave from the company’s Seaplane Base located just south of the U.S. Coast Guard base in Ketchikan. Passengers will be in the air for about 45 minutes.

The company hopes to keep prices around $250, or $350 Canadian, and plans to offer discounts.

U.S. passengers must have a valid passport.

