No injuries when medical transport plane crashes in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – No injuries were reported after part of the landing gear on a medical transport plane collapsed when arriving Wednesday at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Clint Johnson, head of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region, says the left gear on the King Air twin turbo prop plane collapsed and the left wing struck runway 15.

There were five people onboard, including the pilot, patient and three medical crew members.

Johnson says the plane was flying to Anchorage from Bethel. Just before landing, the pilot reported there was an indication there was a problem with the landing gear.

The plane made several passes around the airport tower, and officials there said it appeared the gear was properly lowered and locked.

The NTSB is investigating.

