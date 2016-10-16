No, YOU’RE Out of Order!!!

A circuit court judge in Jackson County, Michigan sentenced a defendant last December, for violating a personal protection order. And when the court officer had trouble cuffing him, the judge threw off his robe and HELPED. (About 2:33 in) (The video just came out).

The judge’s name is . . . John McBain. And even before the altercation, he was upping the guy’s sentence every time he talked back . . . just like the principal in “The Breakfast Club”.

He started out at three days in jail . . . increased it to 45 . . . upped it to 93 . . . then gave the guy a whole YEAR in county. All because the guy wouldn’t stop talking back.

It’s a true jack-wad take-down…by DA JUDGE! Awesome!