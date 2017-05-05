Off-duty Alaska officer involved in crash killing pedestrian

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – An off-duty Alaska police officer had been involved in a car crash that left one pedestrian injured and another dead.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2pdnJxl ) the crash happened last month in Bethel.

Bethel Police Sgt. Kadri Lamani has declined to comment on the incident, but Police Chief Andre Achee says Lamani immediately stopped his Ford Taurus, called 911, and then began attempting to resuscitate the pedestrian who was left unconscious by the blow.

That pedestrian was 49-year-old Julia Steven. She had been flown by helicopter to an Anchorage hospital where she never regained consciousness and died four days later.

The other pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Achee says Lamani had been driving the speed limit when the crash occurred. He says there is no reason to discipline him.

