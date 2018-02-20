Officer: Seafood plant fails to report property fire

AKUTAN, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say a seafood plant in Akutan failed to report a fire on the property that could have endangered a nearby village.

Village Public Safety Officer for Akutan Island Monte Chitty tells KTUU-TV that he was initially unaware of the fire that broke out at the Trident Seafoods plant on Sunday night because it was not reported to him.

Chitty says Trident officials confirmed that the fire had started in a trash pile and later spread.

Although the fire was eventually put out, Chitty says the outcome could have been different if Sunday’s high winds had pushed the fire directly to the village.

Trident’s corporate headquarters did return a request for comment.

Akutan is located on Akutan Island east of Anchorage.

