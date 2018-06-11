Officials back proposal to name peaks after historic past

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Two residents proposed naming a pair of Alaska mountain peaks east of Seward for figures of the city’s past.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly last week approved a resolution supporting the proposal to name two mountains across Resurrection Bay, Mount Mary and Santa Ana Peak.

The proposal came from Seward residents and mountaineers, Daniel Michaud and Harold Faust.

The Mount Mary name honors Mary Lowell, a pioneer woman in the early 19th century in Seward. Faust says she was the mother of Alice Lowell, whom Mount Alice is named for, and of Eva Lowell, whom Mount Eva is named for. The Lowells were among the earliest American settlers of the Seward area.

Santa Ana Peak would be named for a ship that arrived in Seward in 1903, bearing many of the original residents to build the railroad.

—

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com

