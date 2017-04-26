JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Three leaders of an Alaska fishing community who sponsored a resolution to promote inclusivity are fighting efforts to recall them from office.

The recall effort targeting three Homer City Council members is pegged to two resolutions, one supporting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota in its fight over a pipeline and another aimed at promoting inclusivity in Homer after President Donald Trump’s election.

Catriona Reynolds, David Lewis and Donna Aderhold sued the city, asking a judge to block the June recall. They argue their actions are protected by their constitutional rights to free speech.

In a memo explaining certification of the recall petition, City Clerk Jo Johnson said the grounds for recall under the law are to be liberally construed in favor of access to the recall process.

The post Officials promoting inclusivity after Trump rise face recall appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.