Offshore drilling proposal meeting draws supporters, critics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska residents had the opportunity to weigh in on the Trump administration’s proposal to open federal waters to oil and gas development.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management held a meeting Wednesday in Anchorage for state residents to provide comment on the offshore drilling proposal.

Attendees weren’t able to voice their support or criticism, but were directed to type their comments on laptops provided.

Some attendees criticized this process and that the meeting was not held in locations that could see the effects of drilling.

Bureau regional director Jim Kendall says the only meeting was held in Anchorage because it’s centrally located.

Kendall says meetings will likely take place in the communities near where the drilling is proposed when the next stage is released.

