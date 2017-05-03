Oh snake can you see? Search on for missing Alaska python

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A misplaced pet is causing concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska.

Animal control officials in Matanuska-Susitna Borough say a 17-foot python that weighs 100 pounds escaped in neighborhood in Meadow Lakes.

Animal care officer Darla Erskine says the owner has gone door-to-door notifying neighbors and continues to search for the bright-yellow and white reptile.

Animal care director Kirsten Vesel recommends that small pets be brought inside while the snake is on the loose.

She says area temperatures that drop into the low 30s may weaken the snake or compel it to seek a warm place.

There are no wild snakes in most of Alaska.

Pythons are not venomous. They kill prey by constriction.

