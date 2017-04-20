Painting of naked actor holding Trump’s head sparks debate

By KFQD News
|
Apr 20, 9:39 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A painting on display at the University of Alaska Anchorage depicting a naked actor holding President Donald Trump’s head has sparked discussion.

KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2pW2GQy ) Wednesday that university officials are backing the painting, titled, “Everything,” by Thomas Chung.

The painting shows Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, naked and holding Trump’s head in his left hand and a sign in his right. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is shown wrapped around Evans’ leg.

A university official says the painting has “sparked spirited discussions,” but that freedom of expression is fundamental to the university’s mission.

The post Painting of naked actor holding Trump’s head sparks debate appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

UAA chancellor plans retirement at end of June
Troopers arrest suspect in village shooting death
Body of man recovered in Turnagain Arm off Beluga ...
The Thursday Word of the Day
Incredible Groomsmen Dance
Oscar Talk
Comments