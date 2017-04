Painting of naked actor holding Trump’s head sparks debate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A painting on display at the University of Alaska Anchorage depicting a naked actor holding President Donald Trump’s head has sparked discussion.

KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2pW2GQy ) Wednesday that university officials are backing the painting, titled, “Everything,” by Thomas Chung.

The painting shows Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, naked and holding Trump’s head in his left hand and a sign in his right. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is shown wrapped around Evans’ leg.

A university official says the painting has “sparked spirited discussions,” but that freedom of expression is fundamental to the university’s mission.

