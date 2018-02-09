Palin’s son set for trial in assault case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Sarah Palin’s oldest son is scheduled for trial in a case accusing him of assaulting his father at the family’s Alaska home.

A judge on Friday pushed the trial back to the week of March 27 for Track Palin at the request his lawyer. Palin dialed in to the proceeding from an undisclosed treatment location. Afterward, the lawyer declined to say what kind of treatment.

The 28-year-old Palin pleaded not guilty last month to a felony burglary charge in the December incident. He also faces misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief.

He was arrested after Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and a former Alaska governor, told authorities her son was on some kind of medication and “freaking out.” A police affidavit says father Todd Palin was bleeding from head cuts.

