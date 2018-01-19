Panel recommends Eastman removal from ethics committee

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A special panel recommends the removal of Wasilla state Rep. David Eastman from the legislative ethics committee for allegedly disclosing to a member of the public the existence of a complaint that was considered confidential.

The House subcommittee of the Select Committee on Legislative Ethics released its decision Thursday.

It found probable cause that Eastman, a freshman Republican, violated ethics law with the alleged disclosure.

Committee administrator Jerry Anderson says Eastman could agree and comply with the recommendation, request a confidential meeting with the committee or seek a formal hearing.

A message seeking comment was left at Eastman’s office.

The House censured Eastman in May over comments he made suggesting there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a “free trip to the city” for abortions.

