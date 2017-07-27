Pilot presumed dead after plane crash

PORT ALSWORTH, Alaska (AP) – A pilot is presumed dead after a downed aircraft was found burning Thursday in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. Park spokeswoman Megan Richotte tells The Associated Press that Alaska State Troopers and park rangers are en route to the crash scene and expect to recover the pilot’s body. Park officials were notified that a plane’s emergency locator went off in the Miller Creek drainage within the national preserve Thursday morning. Park rangers flew to the site, but could not land. Troopers were bringing a helicopter in for the recovery effort. Regal Aviation reports the pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 206 airplane. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, located about 160 miles southwest of Anchorage.

