Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested a suspect in a weekend hit-and run crash that killed a pedestrian on the city’s east side.

Police announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Caitlin Forbes was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured. Online court documents do not list her attorney and she could not be immediately reached by phone.

The crash Saturday night at Muldoon Road and Fifth Avenue killed 49-year-old Brian Ballot.

Investigators through evidence at the scene determined the car involved likely was a Dodge Neon with a damaged left headlight.

Police received an anonymous tip Monday that a car matching the description was parked in east Anchorage. Police determined the car belonged to Forbes.

She was arrested at her parents’ home in south Anchorage. She was no longer in custody Tuesday morning.

