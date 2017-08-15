Police investigate shooting of man in southwest Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously wounded in southwest Anchorage.

Police shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday took a call of a shooting on Core Court off west 88th Avenue near Jewel Lake Road.

Police say they found a man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police describe the wound as life-threatening. The man was transported to a hospital.

Police released no details on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting but say it was not random.

