Police response to gunman closes Seward Highway in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The only highway connecting Anchorage to the Kenai Peninsula continues to be closed as Anchorage police deal with a man with a gun.

Anchorage police just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday announced they were closing the Seward Highway because of a distraught, armed man who had fired shots and threatened another person.

The highway remained closed through 5 a.m. Thursday between McHugh Creek and Beluga Point.

Police and Alaska State Trooper SWAT teams are positioned at Mile 110 Seward Highway.

The closure is between Anchorage and Girdwood. A spokeswoman for the Anchorage School District says Girdwood Elementary School will open as usual but there will be no bus service because of the closure.

