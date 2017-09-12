Police trying to find motive in Anchorage shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska say they’re confident there’s no threat to public safety after a suspect was arrested in a shooting at a precious-metals shop that left three people dead.

Anchorage police spokesman MJ Thim says investigators are sorting out the suspect’s relationship with the victims and the possible motive for the shooting Tuesday.

Just before 10 a.m., police received calls of a shooting at the Bullion Brothers, a shop that buys and sells gold, silver and coins.

They found a man dead in the doorway, another in an office and a third man mortally wounded.

Acting on a tip, police stopped a car and took the driver into custody.

