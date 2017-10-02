Prayers for Vegas

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 others is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. (Unfortunately the casualty count seems to be growing).

The shooting happened during the Route 91 Harvest festival as Jason Aldean was performing. The shooter, 64 year old Stephen Paddock, fired into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Words fail.

Twitter #prayforvegas

Warning: some might find the following upsetting. There are no graphic images, but it is video of the first 2 minutes of the attack.

www.usatoday.com/videos/embed/106228356/?fullsite=true