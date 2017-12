Greetings from the Future and the year 2018. Can you correctly pick what will happen this year while still in the year 2017? Good Luck! Then check back next year to see if we have a future Nostradamus among us. Fill in your predictions below.

DjBrian Allen Predicts

I predict that Elle King will have a big hit song. There will be a decline in NFL fans, viewers, and sponsors they will discover that bacon and grilled cheese is about the most healthy thing you can eat.