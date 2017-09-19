Prosecutors charge second suspect in fatal drive-by shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – State prosecutors have filled murder charges against a man suspected in a fatal shooting of an Anchorage teenager.

Police say 20-year-old Haitim Mahir Taha is being sought in the death of 17-year-old Leroy Lawrence on April 17 in northeast Anchorage.

A 16-year-old boy is in custody on murder and assault charges in the case.

Police investigators say Taha, driving a 2007 silver Monte Carlo, and the teenager opened fire on a car as multiple people exited.

One person from the car was shot in the leg.

Lawrence was walking to a friend’s house and was struck by a bullet. He died days later at a hospital.

Police describe Taha as 5-foot-5 (165 centimeters), 180 pounds (81.6 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.

