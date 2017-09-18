Quiet (dead) Neighbors!

We (Devan & Matt) are not sure we would want to live right next to a cemetery. But, as we mentioned on the Mix Morning Show, at least we know that other than possibly during a zombie apocalypse, the neighbors wouldn’t throw any loud parties.

A realtor in DeWitt, Michigan clearly looked at that as a selling point. Because he just listed a house across from a graveyard, and on the sign out front, he printed “Quiet Neighbors” . . . with an arrow pointed across the street.

If you’re interested, it’s a four-bed, two-bath, 1,300-square foot house and the asking price is $159,000. And again, quiet neighbors . . . plus a realtor’s sign out front that’s going viral.